Menu

‘Ole should rest Bruno’ – These Man United fans react to lineup for FA Cup tie vs Norwich

Manchester United FC Norwich City FC
Posted by

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has heavily rotated the Manchester United side that beat Sheffield United, with 8 changes ahead of today’s FA Cup Quarter-Final clash against Norwich City.

Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and maestro Bruno Fernandes are the only players to retain their place in the starting eleven. This seems like a chance for United’s fringe stars to get some much-needed minutes

The likes of Diogo Dalot, Eric Bailly, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata are all being given the chance to shine for the Red Devils tonight.

One thing that fans should be happy to see is academy graduate Timothy Fosu-Mensah back in the matchday squad after battling to recover from a serious injury over the last year.

Take a look at the Red Devils’ lineup below:

Here’s how some supporters have reacted to Solskjaer’s team selection:

More Stories / Latest News

Whilst most would’ve expected rotation from Solskjaer due to the importance of keeping players fit for the Premier League’s run-in, Ole has gone with a balanced lineup that still makes his side firm favourites.

Norwich’s team selection on the other hand includes most of their key players in, perhaps the Canaries are hell-bent on advancing in the cup due to the fact that they seem very unlikely to avoid relegation.

More Stories Ole Gunnar Solskjaer