(Photo) – Jamie Carragher defies guidelines to celebrate Liverpool title win with fans

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has landed himself in controversy after a picture has emerged of the Sky Sports pundit celebrating the Reds’ title triumph alongside many other fans in the city.

The picture below not only appears to suggest that Carragher defied social distancing guidelines amid the Coronavirus pandemic, but the retired England international also isn’t wearing a face mask.

The Star report that they reached out to Sky Sports for comment last night but they received no response, one of their sources claims that Carragher only went to accompany his son.

Below are some pictures of the Sky Sports pundit alongside Liverpool supporters:

Jamie Carragher out there today basicly condoning the mass breaking of government guidelines. Even after the club urged fans not to go. Cant make this up anymore pic.twitter.com/GaHStWF6FG — Duffy ?? (@Duffyyyy_EFC) June 27, 2020

Jamie Carragher.

The only Man who can spit at a 14 year old Girl and defy the Government during a pandemic and still keep his job at @SkySports He’s an Everton fan as well.@GNev2 Avoid him, make sure he gets tested. pic.twitter.com/Hr0BTYVDQu — LordScottBrianLindquist (@lindquist_lord) June 27, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Video: Liverpool target Todd Cantwell scores long-range beauty vs Man United for Norwich Chelsea boss Frank Lampard’s reaction to Billy Gilmour moment against Manchester City Video: Odion Ighalo’s brilliant instinctive finish to give Man United lead vs Norwich

The actions of some Liverpool fans have now led to the entire fanbase being slammed which is unfair on those who are sticking to the rules – despite having to wait 30 years for the club to lift the title.

Of course it’s difficult for a high-profile figure like Carragher to refuse pictures with fans in situations like this, but many would argue the 42-year-old shouldn’t have been present at all.

We hope that Carragher isn’t working for Sky Sports this weekend, as his presence as a co-commentator at a stadium or in the studio could pose a serious threat to his colleagues.