If there’s one player at Liverpool to feel sorry for in the aftermath of the Premier League title win this season, it’s Steven Gerrard.

The midfielder did everything to try and deliver the title to his club before announcing his retirement, and despite coming close, he will be forever haunted by his slip against Chelsea which went some way to the Reds losing out to Man City in 2014.

Far from being jealous of his contemporaries, however, Gerrard has shown his class with a message to the man who took over the captain’s armband from him, Jordan Henderson.

“Couldn’t of [sic] passed it to a better person. Proud of you mate @JHenderson,” he wrote on Instagram, alongside a picture of him placing the armband around Henderson’s left arm.

Although he’s now manager of Rangers, Gerrard will forever be associated with Liverpool, and it wouldn’t really be a surprise to see him rejoin the club at some later stage, perhaps when Jurgen Klopp has decided his work is done.

In the meantime, it seems likely that he will be enjoying Liverpool’s first title in three decades along with every other Reds supporter.