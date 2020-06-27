Former Tottenham manager Tim Sherwood has named three positions Manchester United need to strengthen to challenge for the Premier League title next season, according to a report in the Metro.

United have found themselves in sixth place in the Premier League this season five points behind Chelsea who sit in fourth place and three points behind Wolves who are in fifth, with seven games left to play this season.

Despite fresh impetus brought into the squad, in the form of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon and Odion Ighalo from Shanghai Shenhua, the Red Devils are yet to qualify for European football and are fighting for a place in next season’s Champions League.

Now, according to pundit Tim Sherwood, United are three signings away from challenging for the title next season.

Speaking to Premier League Productions about the areas United need to strengthen to mount a title challenge in the coming seasons, as cited in the Metro, Tim Sherwood said:

“I look at that squad now and I think they’re two or three players short of challenging for the title.”

“I think they need another striker, I think they need Jack Grealish, who is a brilliant player to have when teams sit back against them like Tottenham did the other evening where he can occupy the tight areas and create something.

“I think they need another centre-back as cover. If they can get that and they have the money to be able to go out and buy them sort of players to attract them to the biggest club in the world then I think they’ll be real challengers.

“I think Ole’s done a brilliant building job.

“The back five picks itself, there’s a lot of good players in there. I think another centre-back would be useful to them and I think they’ll go out and get that.

“Midfield we have a lot of options if it’s not Scott McTominay it’s Matic, who has two Premier League winners’ medals to his name. He has experience of doing that.

“We have exciting players upfront with a lot of pace we just need that stick-on no9 Harry Kane type – i’m not trying to sell him don’t worry Daniel [Levy]!

“But I believe that if they get that top player and I think they can because it’s Manchester United then I think they have a real chance,” he added.

Sherwood’s comments come as no surprise, given United’s lack of quality in those positions and their current position in the Premier League table this season is a telling reflection of the deficiencies in their squad when they should really be challenging for the title.

However, it’s certain that Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will look to bring in new signings to bolster his squad this summer in a bid to challenge for titles on both European and domestic fronts next season.