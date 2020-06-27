Video: Chelsea-bound Werner shows clinical touch with brace on final game for Leipzig vs Augsburg

Timo Werner continues to excite Chelsea fans ahead of his official move to the Blues this summer, the 24-year-old produced two fine finishes to bag a brace for RB Leipzig vs Augsburg earlier today.

Werner used his electric speed combined with a perfectly-timed run to score his first, the ace was played in and proceeded to effortlessly round the keeper before slotting into the back of the net.

Werner got his second in a similar manner, with the ace staying just onside after a ball was floated over the top into his path, the German expertly controlled the ball – whilst also holding off a defender.

The forward was at an extremely tight angle and off-balance, but still managed to hammer the ball into the back of the net with an instinctive finish.

Take a look at the Germany international’s lovely brace below:

First:

Timo Werner with his 27th league goal of the season! Let's hope he can score a few more for Leipzig for one last time ?

27 Goals & 8 Assists in 33 Games ?pic.twitter.com/jhoBIYThSa — Nouman (@nomifooty) June 27, 2020

Second:

What a way to say goodbye! ? Werner's final touch for Leipzig is, of course, a goal ? See you at Chelsea next season ? pic.twitter.com/DZKT7PxLoq — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) June 27, 2020

Pictures from Bundesliga and BT Sport.

Chelsea officially announced the capture of the forward just over a week ago, with the Express via Bild suggesting the ace has penned a £270,000-a-week deal as part of his £53m (BBC Sport) move to the Blues.

Werner has been as close to unstoppable as a striker can get this season, the lightning-fast forward now has 34 goals and 13 assists in 45 appearances across all competitions this term.

Chelsea fans are certainly in for a treat from next season.

Today’s performance was even more special as this is Werner’s final game for Leipzig, what a way for the star to end his time with the side.