Video: Chelsea’s Miazga punches Derby’s Lawrence in fight after Reading defeat

After Reading’s 2-1 defeat to Derby this afternoon, Matt Miazga (on loan from Chelsea) and the Rams’ Tom Lawrence were involved in a heated scuffle.

Lawrence walked up to the United States international after the full-time whistle blew, with the pair then pushing and shoving each other.

Lawrence, who scored the first goal of the game, then appeared to strike Miazga with a headbutt, the Chelsea loanee wasn’t having this and instantly hit back with a massive punch.

Players from both sides quickly diffused the situation, the referee had already noticed the incident and subsequently sent both players off.

Take a look at the incident below:

Miazga and Lawrence clash at FT #readingfc pic.twitter.com/w4dni6n2FH — Ewan Sparrow (@ewan_sparrow) June 27, 2020

Last time we see miazga in a #readingfc shirt? pic.twitter.com/VJ68so7jmq — lomer (@Mr_Lomer) June 27, 2020

More Stories / Latest News ‘It’s time for us to take our club back’ – These Barcelona fans react to the 2-2 draw vs Celta Vigo Video: Jesse Lingard’s amazing solo run for Man United vs Norwich which could’ve ended in a goal Video: Iago Aspas rescues draw for Celta with low free-kick curled around Barcelona’s wall

With incidents like this very rare in English football, we wouldn’t be surprised if the EFL take this further and hand the pair bigger punishments.

Miazga clearly punches Lawrence, but the Derby attacker appeared to provoke this reaction with a headbutt.