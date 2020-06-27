Video: Iago Aspas rescues draw for Celta with low free-kick curled around Barcelona’s wall

In the 87th minute of today’s La Liga clash against Barcelona, Iago Aspas rescued a point for Celta Vigo with a sensational late free-kick.

The centre-forward stepped up from the edge of the box and drilled the ball into the back of the net with a lovely low free-kick, Marc-Andre ter Stegen was left completely rooted to his spot.

Barcelona will need to rethink their system to defend situations like this, Aspas’ strike appeared to curl around the wall far too easily, the replay show that Antoine Griezmann’s decision to jump away from the ball opened up the gap for Aspas’ effort to hit the back of the net.

Take a look at the Spain international’s brilliant strike below:

IAGO ASPAS! ? Celta's talisman equalises by bending a free kick low around the wall ? What a blow that could prove to be for Barca's title hopes ? pic.twitter.com/lXfh20KKsn — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) June 27, 2020

Pictures from Premier Sports and beIN Sports.

Aspas has been superb since he returned to Celta following a difficult spell at Liverpool, the ace has now bagged 12 goals and 2 assists in 31 La Liga appearances this season.