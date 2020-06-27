When it was finally confirmed that Liverpool had won their first ever Premier League title, social distancing or not Reds fans were going to party.
It was always going to be difficult to stop the hordes pouring out onto the street to mark what has been one of the best English top flight campaigns in many a year.
However, one supporter took it upon himself to launch a firework onto the iconic Liver Building, cheered by other fans as he did so.
I cannot believe these scenes!! Attacking the iconic Liver Building now, in the name of football. Please, please arrest these people, make them repair any of the damage, whilst all of the others are cleaning the streets….an absolute disgrace!
