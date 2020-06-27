Menu

Video – Idiot aims firework at iconic Liver Building, cheered by Liverpool fans

Liverpool FC
Posted by

When it was finally confirmed that Liverpool had won their first ever Premier League title, social distancing or not Reds fans were going to party.

It was always going to be difficult to stop the hordes pouring out onto the street to mark what has been one of the best English top flight campaigns in many a year.

However, one supporter took it upon himself to launch a firework onto the iconic Liver Building, cheered by other fans as he did so.