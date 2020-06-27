Menu

Video: Jesse Lingard’s amazing solo run for Man United vs Norwich which could’ve ended in a goal

Manchester United FC Norwich City FC
Posted by

In the 11th minute of today’s FA Cup Quarter-Final between Manchester United and Norwich, Jesse Lingard dazzled several Canaries with a silky run.

The attacking midfielder held off powerful defensive midfielder Alexander Tettey before charging toward goal, the ace then used some quick and skilful footwork to get past Tim Klose.

Lingard then attempted a shot, but this was blocked by a Norwich player.

Take a look at the England international’s brilliant run below: 

Pictures from ESPN.

More Stories / Latest News

Cup games like this are the perfect opportunity for out of form players like Lingard to really try and build some momentum and work towards getting back to their best.

More Stories Jesse Lingard