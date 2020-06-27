Video: Liverpool ace Herbie Kane scores brilliant low free-kick for loan club Hull

Liverpool ace Herbie Kane secured his first goal for loan club Hull City in spectacular fashion, the midfielder scored a brilliant free-kick in today’s clash against Birmingham.
In the 67th minute of the exciting encounter, Kane stepped up to take a free-kick from the edge of the box, he rolled the ball under the wall and into the bottom corner with a clever strike.
We wonder if Kane was instructed to go under – rather than over the wall by the Hull teammate he spoke at length with just before taking the free-kick.
Kane’s effort seemed like it would be the winner, but Craig Gardner bagged his second of the game in the 88th minute to leave the encounter ending 3-3.
Take a look at the midfielder’s stunning strike below:
Liverpool loanee Herbie Kane scored for Hull this afternoon ?
Kane joined the Tigers on loan in the January transfer window, this was the ace’s eighth appearance for the side.