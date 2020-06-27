Video: Liverpool ace Herbie Kane scores brilliant low free-kick for loan club Hull

Liverpool ace Herbie Kane secured his first goal for loan club Hull City in spectacular fashion, the midfielder scored a brilliant free-kick in today’s clash against Birmingham.

In the 67th minute of the exciting encounter, Kane stepped up to take a free-kick from the edge of the box, he rolled the ball under the wall and into the bottom corner with a clever strike.

We wonder if Kane was instructed to go under – rather than over the wall by the Hull teammate he spoke at length with just before taking the free-kick.

Kane’s effort seemed like it would be the winner, but Craig Gardner bagged his second of the game in the 88th minute to leave the encounter ending 3-3.

Take a look at the midfielder’s stunning strike below:

Liverpool loanee Herbie Kane scored for Hull this afternoon

Pictures from EFL Championship.

Kane joined the Tigers on loan in the January transfer window, this was the ace’s eighth appearance for the side.