Although Liverpool winning their first English top-flight title in 30 years should’ve been cause for a fantastic celebration, the scenes during and after a huge gathering in the city on Friday night paint a different picture.
With fireworks reported to have been aimed at the iconic Liver Building per ITV, the mood had almost certainly been dampened.
Spare a thought for the city’s refuse collectors too. The sight that greeted them on Saturday morning was unbelievable.
I’m speechless pic.twitter.com/rbhELR7eVB
— Pete Price (@PeteCityPrice) June 27, 2020