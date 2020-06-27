Video: Liverpool target Todd Cantwell scores long-range beauty vs Man United for Norwich

In the 74th minute of Norwich’s FA Cup Quarter-Final clash with Manchester United, Todd Cantwell bagged an equaliser for the Canaries from long range.

Cantwell charged forward before drilling an effort on goal from around 30 yards out, the strike flew into the back of the net, but replays show that Sergio Romero perhaps should’ve got a hand to the effort.

According to the Express, Liverpool are amongst the sides that are keen on the 22-year-old, who could be available in a cut-price deal if Norwich are relegated – which seems very likely.

Take a look at the former England youth international’s fine strike below:

Golo do Norwich! Golo de Cantwell! É a chegada ao empate e o caminho ficou agora mais difícil para os Red Devils. pic.twitter.com/UPBcDPZdpN — SPORT TV (@SPORTTVPortugal) June 27, 2020

Pictures from Sport TV and ESPN Live.

Cantwell has been one of the most exciting attacking talents in the Premier League this season, the ace has bagged six goals and two assists in 31 top-flight outings.

The ace certainly has high potential and his performances this season prove that he deserves to stay in the Premier League if the Canaries are relegated.