Video: Luis Suarez’s lovely turn and finish fires Barcelona back into the lead vs Celta Vigo

In the 66th minute of Barcelona’s La Liga encounter with Celta Vigo, Luis Suarez fired the Blaugrana back into the lead with a moment of sheer class.

Wonderkid Ansu Fati won the ball back on the edge of Celta’s box, before Lionel Messi picked it up and played it into Suarez whilst under pressure.

Suarez showed his superstar ability with a lovely turn as he received the ball, with the centre-forward tucking the ball into the bottom corner with a brilliant finish.

Suarez and Messi also combined for Barcelona’s opener in the first-half, take a look at the side’s well-worked free-kick routine here.

Take a look at the Uruguayan talisman’s beautiful goal below:

Luis Suarez adds a second to put Barca back in front! ? A good response from Setien's side in a match they must win ? pic.twitter.com/gSvTHI0SYJ — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) June 27, 2020

Pictures from Premier Sports and beIN Sports.

More Stories / Latest News Juventus star full-back on Barcelona’s summer transfer shortlist Video: Liverpool ace Herbie Kane scores brilliant low free-kick for loan club Hull Video: Chelsea-bound Werner shows clinical touch with brace on final game for Leipzig vs Augsburg

At 33 years of age, Suarez continues to prove that he isn’t losing his goalscoring touch.