Video: Messi crafts beautiful assist to Luis Suarez from Barcelona free-kick vs Celta Vigo

In the 19th minute of Barcelona’s La Liga clash with Celta Vigo, Lionel Messi gave his latest example of why he’s near unstoppable with a superb assist to Luis Suarez.
Messi stepped up to take a free-kick from around 25 yards out, Celta’s defence thought they’d limited the superstar’s dead-ball threat by crowding players around the line – preventing a direct hit.
Quick-thinking Messi punished Celta for thinking he’s only dangerous in one way by picking out Suarez with an inch-perfect cross, the talisman headed the ball into the net at the far post.
Take a look at Barcelona’s cleverly crafted opener below:
If you don't let Messi shoot from a free kick, he'll just find another way to create a goal! ?
Suarez gives Barca the lead ?? pic.twitter.com/7Rkp4oW68I
— Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) June 27, 2020
Barcelona’s attacking ability is just insane, the Blaugrana at their free-flowing best are near unstoppable with the side able to craft goals from any situations.