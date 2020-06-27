Menu

Video: Messi crafts beautiful assist to Luis Suarez from Barcelona free-kick vs Celta Vigo

FC Barcelona
In the 19th minute of Barcelona’s La Liga clash with Celta Vigo, Lionel Messi gave his latest example of why he’s near unstoppable with a superb assist to Luis Suarez.

Messi stepped up to take a free-kick from around 25 yards out, Celta’s defence thought they’d limited the superstar’s dead-ball threat by crowding players around the line – preventing a direct hit.

Quick-thinking Messi punished Celta for thinking he’s only dangerous in one way by picking out Suarez with an inch-perfect cross, the talisman headed the ball into the net at the far post.

Take a look at Barcelona’s cleverly crafted opener below:

Barcelona’s attacking ability is just insane, the Blaugrana at their free-flowing best are near unstoppable with the side able to craft goals from any situations.

