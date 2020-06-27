Video: Odion Ighalo’s brilliant instinctive finish to give Man United lead vs Norwich

In the 50th minute of Manchester United’s FA Cup Quarter-Final tie against Norwich, Luke Shaw fizzed a dangerous cross into the box.
Attacking midfielder Juan Mata’s attempt to meet the cross appeared to float the ball into Odion Ighalo’s path, the 31-year-old showed superb composure before volleying the ball into the back of the net.
Tim Krul had very little chance of ever stopping Ighalo’s instinctive effort from close-range.
Take a look at the boyhood United fan’s brilliant finish below:
2?? games, 3?? goals.@ighalojude loves the #EmiratesFACup ?#NORMUN pic.twitter.com/hBnZ7oshDC
— The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) June 27, 2020
Pictures from Emirates FA Cup and ESPN Live.
Today’s strike makes it five goals in 10 appearances across all competitions for Ighalo, this is a fine return considering the ace has only started in four of these outings.