Video: Odion Ighalo’s brilliant instinctive finish to give Man United lead vs Norwich

In the 50th minute of Manchester United’s FA Cup Quarter-Final tie against Norwich, Luke Shaw fizzed a dangerous cross into the box.

Attacking midfielder Juan Mata’s attempt to meet the cross appeared to float the ball into Odion Ighalo’s path, the 31-year-old showed superb composure before volleying the ball into the back of the net.

Tim Krul had very little chance of ever stopping Ighalo’s instinctive effort from close-range.

Take a look at the boyhood United fan’s brilliant finish below:

Pictures from Emirates FA Cup and ESPN Live.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Chelsea’s Miazga punches Derby’s Lawrence in fight after Reading defeat ‘It’s time for us to take our club back’ – These Barcelona fans react to the 2-2 draw vs Celta Vigo Video: Jesse Lingard’s amazing solo run for Man United vs Norwich which could’ve ended in a goal

Today’s strike makes it five goals in 10 appearances across all competitions for Ighalo, this is a fine return considering the ace has only started in four of these outings.