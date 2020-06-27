Video: Paul Pogba’s pass leads to late Harry Maguire winner for Man United vs Norwich

In the 28th minute of extra time during today’s FA Cup Quarter-Final between Manchester United and Norwich, ‘captain fantastic’ Harry Maguire scored a late winner for the Red Devils.

Superstar Paul Pogba looped a dangerous ball into the box, Odion Ighalo flicked the ball on and after a scramble involving Anthony Martial the ball dropped to Harry Maguire.

The centre-back slid down and knocked the ball into the back of the net to secure a dramatic end to the tie, the Red Devils ran out 2-1 with winners with other goals from Odion Ighalo and Todd Cantwell.

Take a look at Maguire’s goal below:

Pictures from Emirates FA Cup and ESPN Live.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s will be relieved to avoid the pressure that a penalty shootout would’ve brought, but on the other hand it should’ve have taken this much to break down a side with 10 men.