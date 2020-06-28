AC Milan hope previous connections can help them beat Arsenal to £27m rated wonderkid

It feels like there is always a youngster at RB Salzburg who is attracting the interest of Europe’s elite, and as soon as one leaves then another will step up to take their place.

There was so much attention on Erling Haaland for most of this season, but since his departure Dominik Szoboszlai has emerged as a top talent.

He’s incredible from set-pieces and looks like a great all-round midfielder, so it’s easy to see why Arsenal and AC Milan have identified him as a potential signing to build around.

A report from Football.London has given an update on the interest in him, and it’s mixed news from an Arsenal point of view.

It’s suggested that AC Milan are also heavily interested in signing the Hungarian, and the potential arrival of Ralf Rangnick could be huge.

He’s currently head of sport and development for the Red Bull Group and is expected to take over at Milan in the summer, so his previous links could be crucial in making the deal happen.

Despite that, they also claim that Arsenal are believed to be in advanced negotiations to sign him, and he’s expected to cost around £27m when he does leave.

It’s starting to sound like he will be on the move this summer, so it will be interesting to see who wins the race for his signature.