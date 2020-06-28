Anyone who plays Football Manager will know how infuriating the La Liga limit on non EU players is, with clubs only able to register three in their senior squad in a season.

That leads to an awkward situation when a club has more than three non EU players at the club, and it means that Real Madrid might have to loan out Takefusa Kubo next season.

A report from Cadenaser has suggested that Rodrygo, Militao and Vinicius Jr will take those spots next year, and it means the Japanese star will look to go out on loan again next season.

He’s currently impressing this season with Real Mallorca, but the player would like to play in European competition next season, so that would rule out a return.

The report goes on to suggest that AC Milan are now showing an interest in signing him for next year, with Real Madrid looking for a loan fee of about €2m.

The problem with that is Milan aren’t currently in a position to qualify for European football, so they will have to have a good end to their season.

If they can qualify, then it’s suggested that they will be in pole position to sign the youngster next season.

He’s scored three teams and provided three assists this campaign, and he impressed with his dribbling when he recently played against Real, when he came so close to scoring a wonder goal with this effort.