Approach made: Arsenal make an offer to sign midfielder from La Liga minnows

While some Arsenal fans may have expected some big money signings this summer, it looks like the reality is going to be very different.

Ideally what they need is to identify players who play for smaller clubs who have shown promise and could step up to a higher level – and that’s exactly what this transfer would be.

Football Espana have quoted Spanish radio station Onda Cero in saying that Levante have received an offer from Arsenal for their North Macedonian midfielder Enis Bardhi.

There’s no doubt this would be a gamble, he only stepped up to Levante from the Hungarian league a couple of years ago, but he’s been impressive and clearly has promise.

He’s not devastatingly quick, but he can play anywhere across the midfield and is capable of scoring spectacular goals, while he tends to play on the left hand side for Levante.

Levante are a fairly small club who are a mid table side in La Liga, so it’s unlikely they would stop their player from getting a huge move, while you have to think they won’t hold out for a giant fee either.

Unfortunately there’s no mention of a potential fee at this point so it’s hard to say if he would represent a bargain, but it shows the type of signing that the Arsenal fans should expect this summer.