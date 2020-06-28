Arsenal announced their squad for their FA Cup quarter-final against Sheffield United and revealed that star midfielder Mesut Ozil wasn’t in the matchday squad because of an injury he picked up in training.

As seen in the tweet below, the Arsenal official Twitter handle announced that Ozil had ‘a slight back injury’ and so wasn’t picked for the Gunners’ squad for their crunch FA Cup tie against Sheffield United today.

? Update on @MesutOzil1088 Mesut missed training yesterday due to a slight back injury, so he is not in today's matchday squad.#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/eIRizap3Qx — Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 28, 2020

However, Gunners fans didn’t buy the news, taking to Twitter to express their doubts about the reason for his absence being genuine.

Ozil has been in and out of the Arsenal squad for some time now after a lack of real impact, and it seems many Gooners are unconvinced it’s just fitness issues keeping him out of action today.

Here’s how Arsenal fans reacted to Ozil’s injury news…

YOU LIE! — Eddie Longbridge (@EddieLongbridge) June 28, 2020

The back injury is back — Good Ebening (@aran_khalas) June 28, 2020

Sold in the morning ? — H ? (@_sakalinho) June 28, 2020

Ah the back injury. Classic. — chief (@chiefdouzi) June 28, 2020

For someone who doesn’t have a spine, his back sure gets injured a lot — Atul Vechem (@atulvechem) June 28, 2020

My back would hurt too if I was playing fortnite all day long pic.twitter.com/KoUIrl58t9 — ?? (@TheCityClout) June 28, 2020

Back injury man, man. We are tired. 350k will do a lot in getting partey and szoboszlai sign contracts here. I love mes,but tbh thanks for the memories. — mikel_szn (@grimptinho) June 28, 2020

He should retire with that bad back. Not even a handful of games I think his time is up ? — GoonerNick (@NickVann1987_) June 28, 2020

Hahaha stop lying , He is robbing Arsenal of a wage for 2 years — ArsenalFanaticsNews (@FanaticsNews) June 28, 2020

Get a better gaming chair Ozil. — Cobes (@cobra_shot) June 28, 2020

Arsenal and the club’s fans will be hoping that the Gunners beat Sheffield United to make it to the FA Cup semi-finals this season and all eyes will be on the game today.

However, Arteta will be without Ozil yet again which leaves his future at the Emirates in serious doubt with the German international playing only a handful of games this season.

The club could do with getting Ozil’s huge wages off their books to reinvest the funds in signing a few players this summer and it is surely something the Arsenal board and management will look into at the end of this season.

