Many Arsenal fans are saying the same thing as David Luiz gets back into their starting line up for today’s FA Cup clash with Sheffield United.

The Gunners are playing for a place in the FA Cup semi-finals, but Luiz had an absolute nightmare the last time he played for the club in a 3-0 defeat away to Manchester City.

The Brazilian made a mistake for the opening goal by City forward Raheem Sterling, and later conceded a penalty and got himself sent off.

It’s little wonder then that Arsenal fans aren’t too pleased to see him involved again today, with a number reacting to the team news on Twitter.

Judging from these tweets below, there seems little hope from Gooners that Luiz can turn things around for himself and put in an improved performance to help the team past their opponents this afternoon.

“Bruno Fernandes told me that, as a kid, he had a poster of me. He said that when he played Football Manager he always signed me. I was like, ‘You had me on a poster? And, seriously, you sign me for FM?’ I mean, how weird is that?” – Who said this? Click here to read more.

Arsenal could really do with winning the FA Cup this season as it could be a significant consolation prize in what has been a pretty dreadful season.

Luiz will have to do much better today though, and these fans aren’t optimistic about his inclusion in the team…

David Luiz starts we’re out ? — GoonerNick (@NickVann1987_) June 28, 2020

David Luiz starts, we are getting pumped here ? — Cymoh™? ? (@ProfCymOhAFC) June 28, 2020

David Luiz starts pic.twitter.com/D6n2sjYkgw — Jack Gillis (@jagillis11) June 28, 2020

David Luiz starts ? — Ollie (@OllieDingli) June 28, 2020

Luiz starts ?????? — Jonas Filberg (@filberg_jonas) June 28, 2020

David Luiz must have Aretea’s nudes bc it’s the only explanation why this ? still plays https://t.co/BlX0IcE2G3 — ?kø? (@ekow_ga) June 28, 2020

David Luiz back in the line up, just why? #arsenal — Delete (@Onemanteam92) June 28, 2020