Arsenal reportedly hold a strong interest in Chelsea winger Willian ahead of the summer transfer window.

However, no decision has yet been made on the Brazil international’s future, according to the Guardian.

Willian is represented by Kia Joorabchian, who has strong links with Arsenal, so that could give the Gunners a boost in their pursuit of the Blues ace as he approaches the end of his contract.

Despite being a top performer at Stamford Bridge for many years now, it looks almost certain now that Willian is heading out of the club at the end of this season.

The 31-year-old surely still has something to offer at this level, and could be a useful signing for Arsenal, even if only on a short-term basis.

Mikel Arteta’s struggling side have had a hugely disappointing season, and Willian’s presence could help make up for the lack of impact made by big names like Mesut Ozil and Nicolas Pepe.

Arsenal fans may well want players arriving closer to their peak, but Willian’s availability on a free and the club’s current poor situation means they can’t afford to be too picky.