Arsenal silence Nicolas Pepe doubts with post about ace’s impressive stats

After Nicolas Pepe’s ice-cold penalty to give Arsenal the lead against Sheffield United in today’s FA Cup Quarter-Final tie, the Gunners’ twitter account have silenced talk that the Ivorian is a flop with this post.

Pepe became the north London outfit’s club-record signing last summer after joining for a massive £72m fee, as per BBC Sport, from Ligue 1 outfit Lille.

Whilst many may think that the attacker has endured a slow start to life with Arsenal, the Gunners have shut downs this talk by posting Pepe’s goal contributions stats for the season.

The star’s eight goals and eight assists from 35 appearances across all competitions make Pepe the side’s second-most prominent contributor after skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Arsenal are clearly happy with the winger’s performances during his debut season, Pepe’s of course got room for improvement like any other high-profile star – but his output so far has been encouraging.

Pepe’s best attribute seems to be his dribbling but the ace is steadily improving his end product, this will make the ace a very dangerous player for the Gunners for the years to come.