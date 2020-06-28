Arsenal’s on-loan Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos has provided an update on his future, according to a report in the Daily Mirror.

The Spanish midfielder is currently on loan at Arsenal from Real Madrid and the player has now spoken out about his future, according to his latest comments to Spanish radio.

Ceballos started his career at Real Betis and the 23-year-old has suggested he could move back to the Spanish club if he can’t make a permanent move to Arsenal.

Speaking to Cadena SER about his future, as cited in the Mirror, Ceballos said:

“Betis? It’s an option. They’re the team that gave me the chance to become a footballer and I’m still a Betis supporter.

“I’m not closing the door on any club. La Liga sounds good to me, but I’m also happy at Arsenal and I have to respect them.

“I’m not ruling out staying in the Premier League.

“I’m the master of my own future next year.

“Next year I want to play, and I’ll hardly be able to do it at Real Madrid.”

Real Betis are currently in 10th place in La Liga and Ceballos has stated that he could make the return to his roots.

It’s also certain that Ceballos would barely get any game time at his current parent club Real Madrid so a move away from the Bernabeu could surely be on the cards.

However, Arsenal will be hoping the Spaniard can remain at the Emirates should an agreement be reached between the Premier League outfit and Real Madrid.

