Chaos at Barcelona as dressing room divided following argument over Quique Setien’s methods

For years Barcelona have been heralded for their youth policy, fantastic football and the whole “Mes Que Un club” philosophy.

Things are very different now as the young players aren’t getting chances, the tactic on the pitch is simply “give it to Messi” and there’s chaos everywhere.

The players are publicly arguing with the club’s hierarchy, the transfer strategy is all over the place and it sounds like another manager is on the brink of the sack.

Marca have reported on the latest situation with the squad, and it appears the locker room is divided after a huge argument following the draw with Celta Vigo.

They suggest that Luis Suarez openly blamed the coaching staff for the team’s poor performances away from home, while the players have openly questioned the tactical decisions of Quique Setien in the match.

They go on to claim that there is no harmony between the players, and they are starting to feel like they won’t win trophies if Setien remains in charge.

This sounds very similar to the situation earlier in the season when Ernesto Valverde was sacked – and you wonder how many managers will need to go before the players start to wonder if they might be the problem..