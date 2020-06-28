Chelsea ace wanted in a surprise loan move after signing a new contract

It’s always awful when a promising career is completely ruined by injury, so it would be good if Marco Van Ginkel could manage to force his way back into the Chelsea team.

He’s not actually played in a competitive game since the summer of 2018 due to injury, so it was a surprise when Chelsea’s website announced that they had extended his contract for one more year.

He’ll turn 28 later this year so he can’t be seen as a project anymore, so it’s surprising to hear that he might be loaned out again.

Dutch outlet VI have reported that PSV are looking to take him back for a fourth loan spell, as they admit that Chelsea will probably look to loan him out to get him playing again.

This has to be seen as a surprising move because the report about his contract extension doesn’t mention the option of an extra year – so this would see them sign someone just to send them out on loan, and PSV would be able to sign him for free at the end of the season anyway.

Perhaps the deal won’t really cost Chelsea anything and they are just giving themselves the option of keeping him in case he goes on to shine after his injury return, but it doesn’t seem to make sense on paper.

It’s hard to see him getting into the Chelsea team so moving elsewhere might be the best thing for him, but the contract extension does look odd.