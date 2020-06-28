Chelsea are reportedly growing in confidence about sealing the transfer of West Ham United star Declan Rice who Frank Lampard, according to the Sun.

Frank Lampard is keen on signing a defender this summer, more specifically a centre-back, to bolster his defence and West Ham’s Rice has emerged as an ideal target, according to the Sun.

Rice has been playing primarily as a midfielder for West Ham this season but the 21-year-old versatile star is also comfortable playing as a centre-back, where he could be a useful addition to Lampard’s squad as an upgrade on unconvincing performers like Andreas Christensen and Fikayo Tomori.

The Hammers star is open to switching positions to play as a centre-back, according to the Sun, and recently played as a central defender for West Ham against Wolves.

David Moyes has stated that Rice is as good as a centre-back as he is in midfield, according to the report.

It’s certain that Rice would add much-needed quality to Lampard’s Chelsea backline with the Blues currently unable to find the right defensive partnership in the heart of their defence.

According to the Sun report, Rice could be available for around £45m this summer as Chelsea look optimistic about raiding their London rivals for the player’s signature.