Chelsea fans will love this as Ross Barkley reveals Lampard’s half time team-talk vs Leicester

It’s easy to get caught up in thinking that football fans have so many different demands that it’s impossible to please them, but often it’s fairly simple.

Of course winning is always a good thing, but the majority of supporters will appreciate it if their players work hard for the badge and show a total commitment to winning the game.

That wasn’t on display from the Chelsea players in the first half against Leicester today – passes were going everywhere and it was clear some serious words were needed at half time.

The Chelsea fans will enjoy hearing what Ross Barkley said after the game, as he revealed what Lampard told them at half time:

Barkley to BT Sport on Lampard's half-time team talk: "He said it is just not good enough for the Chelsea badge to be performing like that in the first half. We needed to be more vocal. I then could have done better with the final pass in the second half. Me and others." #CFC — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) June 28, 2020

There’s nothing terribly sophisticated or surprising in that team talk, but it shows his passion for the club and how important it is to him for the players to play or the badge.

It also shows that sometimes it’s not completely down to tactics and finding little ways to win – sometimes it’s purely about getting the players fired up and putting them in a position to be successful.

There are still doubts about Lampard in a tactical sense at the highest level, but his passion and commitment to the club is clear.