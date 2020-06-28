Chelsea, Liverpool & Man Utd given hope of completing Kai Havertz transfer

Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United have all been given some hope of completing the transfer of Kai Havertz this summer.

The Bayer Leverkusen starlet is considered one of the most exciting young talents in world football right now and has perhaps been most strongly linked with Chelsea recently.

However, Liverpool and Man Utd are also known to be keen on bringing Havertz to the Premier League, while Real Madrid have also been linked as suitors.

Speaking about the player’s future, Leverkusen manager Peter Bosz seemed to hint he is aware that he could lose his star at some point this summer.

“He is still under contract with us and I have to assume that he will be with us next season too,” Bosz said.

“That will include the German Cup final next month and the next Europa League game against Rangers in August.

“Of course, that’s all dependent on nothing happening before then.”

That has line shows Bosz can’t be completely confident of keeping Havertz, and that will be music to the ears of fans of Chelsea and other top teams.

The Germany international could be an ideal addition to Frank Lampard’s side as a long-term replacement for Eden Hazard.