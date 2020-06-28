Arsenal are reportedly eyeing up the transfer of Porto defensive midfielder Danilo Pereira in a potential bargain move.

While it’s not yet entirely clear what kind of price the Gunners could sign Danilo for, it’s expected that the 28-year-old could leave Porto for below his €60million buy-out clause, according to the print edition of A Bola, as translated by Sport Witness.

The report adds that the player himself is confident his manager will green light the move, and that he’s looking favourably upon a potential switch to the Emirates Stadium.

This could be a quality signing for Arsenal if it works out, with Danilo shining during his time at Porto and looking like someone who could definitely strengthen a problem position in Mikel Arteta’s side.

As we reported earlier in the week, Arsenal are also very interested in Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey, but have had concerns about being able to afford the deal.

Danilo could be a cheap alternative and would still surely be an improvement on struggling midfielders like Matteo Guendouzi in Arteta’s squad.

