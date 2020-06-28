Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has refused to comment on star midfielder Matteo Guendouzi’s future, according to a report in the Guardian.

The French midfielder was left out of Arsenal’s squad by Mikel Arteta for the club’s trip to Southampton which the Gunners won 2-0.

Guendouzi was earlier involved in a scuffle with Brighton player Neil Maupay during the Gunners’ 2-1 loss earlier last week and the midfielder narrowly avoided an FA charge for the incident.

Maupay had his throat grabbed by Guendouzi in the closing stages of the game which prompted Arteta to drop the midfielder immediately for the club’s next game against the Saints.

According to L’Equipe, the 21-year-old has now indicated he could look to leave the club, with Manchester United among his admirers.

Arteta, however, has sent the message to the player to state that he can keep himself in his plans and that he wants to help him improve.

“Whatever internal issues we have, we will deal with them privately and I am never going to make any of that public,” Arteta is quoted by the Guardian.

“All the players that are here, I am counting on them.

“If they want to jump on the boat they are more than welcome and that’s always my mindset. I am here to help all of them to improve individually and collectively. That is my job.”

Guendouzi’s latest antics have further increased his chances of leaving the club and only time will tell whether the Frenchman remains at the Emirates or leaves in the near future.

United would be an interesting destination for the youngster, who may well improve in a different team after showing initial promise when he joined Arsenal.

It’s hard for even the best players to shine at this struggling side at the moment, however, but he could do a job as a long-term replacement for Nemanja Matic at Old Trafford.