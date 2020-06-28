Inter Milan cleared to sign Real Madrid ace after former club refused to pay more than €20m

Achraf Hakimi’s performances for Borussia Dortmund have been brilliant over the past couple of seasons, so many fans may have thought they would jump at the chance to keep him.

It looks like he’s set to leave Real Madrid this summer, but Dortmund have decided to go in a different direction, possibly due to financial reasons.

A report from 90min.com has suggested that Dortmund had a clause where they could match any offer that Real received, with Inter Milan making a move to sign him for €40m.

Due to financial issues the German giants were only looking to offer around €20m to sign him permanently, and that means Inter are the only club who look like signing him just now.

It’s also worth pointing out that The BBC confirmed that Dortmund had signed PSG right back Thomas Meunier on a free transfer, so they may not even have a need for Hakimi any more.

On top of that, Gianluca di Marzio reported that the Real Madrid man was due to have his medical with Inter early next week, so everything suggests that he’s poised to link up with Antonio Conte’s side next season.