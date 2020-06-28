Juventus and Atletico Madrid are in the race to sign Napoli forward Arkadiusz Milik, according to a report in Calciomercato.

Juventus have been linked with a move for Milik for some time now, however, the Calciomercato report reckon that Napoli would prefer selling the Polish striker abroad.

The 26-year-old Poland international has scored 13 goals for Napoli in all competitions this season, ten of which have come in Serie A.

Milik is known for his high work-rate and finishing abilities and the Calciomercato report state that Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri sees the Polish forward as an ideal signing to combine with Ronaldo and Dybala.

Atletico Madrid who are also interested in signing the forward and have approached Milik’s agent directly but are yet to submit a formal bid to acquire his services, according to the report.

When it comes to his price-tag, Calciomercato reckon that Milik would be available for around €40m as both clubs battle it out in their bid to land the forward this summer.

The Polish striker is on the last year of his contract at Napoli which expires in 2021 and the Naples club would rather cash in on him this summer than letting him leave on a free transfer next summer, according to the report.