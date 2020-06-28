Juventus are poised to secure another swap transfer as deal with Man City ace edges closer

It was widely expected that swap transfers would be the main way for clubs to strengthen this summer, and it’s looking like Juventus are leading the way.

The biggest deal of the summer so far looks set to be completed with The Guardian reporting that Juve have reached an agreement to swap Miralem Pjanic and €10m to sign Arthur from Barcelona, but they aren’t done yet.

Portuguese outlet Record have suggested another deal is close, and this time it’s Man City who will be dealing with the Italian giants.

It’s expected that City will receive Juve youngster Pablo Moreno, with Felix Correia moving the other way.

Neither player is considered as a first-teamer at this point but they do have a lot of potential, with Correia impressing during a spell with with AZ Alkmaar’s B side last season.

Pablo Moreno is a regular at youth level for Spain and has also played for the Juventus U23 team who currently play in Serie C, so it will be interesting to see if either can make the step up in the next couple of years.

This also shows that swap deals aren’t just restricted to first team players, and perhaps there will be more activity this summer than previously expected.