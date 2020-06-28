Andrej Kramaric scores no-look penalty dedicated to Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino in Hoffenheim’s 4-0 win over Borussia Dortmund

Andrej Kramaric paid tribute to Liverpool star Roberto Firmino following his dazzling form for Hoffenheim against Borussia Dortmund.

The Croatian forward scored all four goals in Hoffenheim’s 4-0 thrashing of Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga this weekend.

Kramaric paid a small tribute to former Hoffenheim man Firmino by scoring the final goal of the game from the penalty spot with a no-look effort that found the back of the net.

No look penalties now? pic.twitter.com/GeU4IkwXrE — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) June 27, 2020

Firmino is widely known for his trademark no-look finishes and Kramaric’s penalty will certainly delight Firmino coming immediately the day after the Liverpool’s Premier League title win last week.

Liverpool fans will also love seeing that Kramaric mentioned Firmino in his Instagram post about the penalty, with the Brazilian’s no-look finishes proving truly iconic, even if he’s yet to do it from the penalty spot himself!

Hoffenheim’s win saw them finish sixth in the Bundesliga, with Dortmund ending the season as runners-up to champions Bayern Munich.

