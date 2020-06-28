Liverpool are reportedly looking set to move in the next few days for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly as Jurgen Klopp seemingly wastes no time in trying to strengthen his Premier League title winners.

The Reds were crowned champions on Thursday night, ending a thirty-year wait to finally get their hands on another title, with City’s 2-1 loss at Chelsea confirming their challenge was over for the season.

And now Liverpool could beat City to Koulibaly as well, according to Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb, with translation and additional information from the Daily Mail.

Tuttomercatoweb claim Liverpool could move in the next few days for the Senegal international, with Dejan Lovren possibly an option to include as part of the deal.

This could be smart business by LFC, who could do with a quality defensive signing this summer as both Joel Matip and Joe Gomez have had their fitness problems in recent times, even if both are solid performers alongside Virgil van Dijk.

Koulibaly is one of the finest in Europe in his position, however, so could be an upgrade and form an immense partnership with Van Dijk at Anfield.

The Mail note that City have been strongly linked with a £72million deal to sign the 29-year-old, and they could also badly do with this signing.

Pep Guardiola’s side’s weak defence of their title comes after the loss of long-serving club legend Vincent Kompany in defence, and Koulibaly could be the replacement they need in that position.

Liverpool fans, however, would surely love to see their club pipping City to this big signing after also just taking the title off their rivals.