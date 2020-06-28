Liverpool are champions once again, but what a long road it’s been to this moment.

Not only have the Reds had to wait 30 long years to get their hands on English football’s biggest prize again, but it’s also taken almost five years of major rebuilding under Jurgen Klopp to get them here as well.

Few players from the Brendan Rodgers era remain at Anfield, with only Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Roberto Firmino and Joe Gomez the players who’ve kept their places in the side since then.

It wasn’t so long ago that Liverpool used to blow stupid amounts of money on flops like Andy Carroll, Iago Aspas, Christian Benteke and Mario Balotelli, so it’s fair to say Klopp’s work off the pitch has been as important as his work improving the team on it.

Here we’ve ranked the 20 signings made by the German tactician since he took over in 2015 (we’ve left out only Andy Lonergan and Alex Manninger, neither of whom made a single appearance), and while everyone has a few flops, this is a seriously impressive list…

20 – Steven Caulker

Remember this one? Steven Caulker joined in a surprise loan move from Queens Park Rangers and didn’t play much, though he did manage a bizarre late substitute appearance out of position as a striker. One to forget for Klopp.

19 – Dominic Solanke

A big disappointment, Dominic Solanke arrived at Anfield looking a big prospect after shining at youth level for Chelsea and on loan at Vitesse, but he managed just one goal in 27 games for Liverpool.

18 – Loris Karius

Despite some solid performances in that 2017/18 run to the Champions League final, there’s only one game LFC fans are going to remember this guy for. His two absolute clangers in the final defeat to Real Madrid genuinely cost the Reds a chance at another major trophy win, meaning splashing the cash on Alisson was a matter of urgency.

17 – Ragnar Klavan

Just not a very good player, really. Signed as more of a backup, the Estonian probably ended up playing more than he really should have, and never really looked up to playing at this high level.

16 – Adrian

For a backup goalkeeper, Adrian did a decent job earlier this season, playing a small part in the team’s title success, but he also had a hugely disappointing game in that Champions League defeat at home to Atletico Madrid.