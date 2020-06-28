Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has sent a message to fans of his old club Liverpool after they sealed the Premier League title this week.

The Reds notably came close to winning the title while Suarez was at Anfield, though they narrowly missed out to Manchester City in 2013/14 before the Uruguay international left for Barcelona that summer.

However, following Manchester City’s defeat away to Chelsea on Thursday night, Liverpool are now champions once again after a thirty-year wait, and Suarez spoke to Liverpool’s official site about their triumph.

“For me, this is amazing for the supporters, for the players and for the so many people working inside Liverpool. So many people work there and for the last 30 years they didn’t know how it felt for Liverpool to win the Premier League,” he said.

“They have a really good chance to enjoy this this time and I think they are so happy and they are excited for the moment that Jordan (Henderson) gets the trophy. I think they needed this moment, for the Liverpool supporters, for the Liverpool club, for the people, for the Scouse people. I am so happy for them.”

As well as congratulating LFC for their title success, Suarez also admitted to being sad that he’d upset fans of his old club when he scored against them for Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final last season and celebrated.

The 33-year-old has attempted to explain why he felt the need to celebrate his goal, but it remains to be seen if he can truly restore his reputation with supporters of the Merseyside giants after leaving them the way he did and then neglecting to show them a bit more respect with a goal against them.

“I know some Liverpool supporters were angry with me because I celebrated a goal against Liverpool here in Camp Nou [last season] and for that I am so sad,” he said.

“I accept that and I say that hopefully they understand my situation: we were playing at home and in the Champions League semi-final.

“I lived one of the best moments of my life there and I think the supporters didn’t forget how my attitude was in the Liverpool shirt. Now hopefully they are so happy with the Premier League trophy this year.”