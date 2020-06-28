Manchester United could reportedly have been given a significant boost regarding their transfer pursuit of Aston Villa star Jack Grealish.

A report from the Daily Express suggests the Red Devils now look ‘closer’ to completing the signing of Grealish as he’s supposedly bought a new house in the North West.

The 24-year-old has been strongly linked with Man Utd in recent times, with the Daily Mail claiming he’s an £80million target for the club ahead of next season.

Grealish has enjoyed an outstanding season in the Premier League, looking a hugely exciting talent who could strengthen most top teams.

United would undoubtedly benefit from his creative qualities, skills, and eye for goal from an attacking midfield role, as he’d surely provide an upgrade on under-performing players like Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata in that area of the pitch.

If Grealish has just bought a new property in that part of the country, it suggests he really could be anticipating a move to Old Trafford some time in the very near future.

This could be one to watch in the coming weeks, and United fans will hope the saga can end with Grealish joining them from Villa.