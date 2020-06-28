It always seems like it’s going to be a busy summer at Manchester United, so we spoke to Stretty News editor Dale O’Donnell about what he expects from the Red Devils in the transfer market.

Much has been made about the long list of big names who could be coming in, while there are the usual question-marks over Paul Pogba.

David de Gea’s poor form has thrust his future into the spotlight, as has the impressive performances of young goalkeeper Dean Henderson on loan at Sheffield United.

Read on as we got some news and analysis from Dale about what United fans can expect this summer…

First up, Stretty News recently ran an exclusive on Man Utd’s interest in Sassuolo winger Jeremie Boga – do you have any more info for us on this potential deal?

United like Boga and they can get him for £25-30m this summer. His entourage understand that United have their eyes firmly on Jadon Sancho, and they won’t sign both.

There’s been talk of Jack Grealish’s potential move to United moving closer after he bought a house in the North West – what do you make of this potential deal?

Grealish is among United’s list of targets but Ole said no decisions will be made until the season ends. They are working on potential transfers but that doesn’t mean they will go ahead with all of them. The Grealish situation could get interesting if Aston Villa get relegated. Although, that may be a matter of when not if at this rate.

If United do sign Grealish, having also brought in Bruno Fernandes in January, could this be the summer we finally see Paul Pogba leaving Old Trafford?

I don’t see Paul Pogba leaving United this summer but I suspect Jesse Lingard and Andreas Pereira will be sold if Grealish comes in.

Kai Havertz is a name being linked with almost every top club at the moment – where do United stand in the running for his signature?

Although Havertz has been mentioned in stories relating to United, I understand he is among a list of alternative options and it sounds like Ed Woodward’s attention is on Jadon Sancho. Havertz is a great player but I suspect United will do their utmost to negotiate a deal for Sancho.

It looks like United are going to miss out on Jude Bellingham – what’s the story there and how big a blow is it?

Borussia Dortmund have a great model based around young players. I wouldn’t begrudge any player at that age deciding to move abroad, but you look at what Ole is building and I’d argue it will be more rewarding for young players.

One of the big issues at the moment is David de Gea’s dip in form just as Dean Henderson looks ready to step up – how do you see Solskjaer dealing with the number one spot next season?

No.1 is still De Gea’s to lose. He has now until the end of the season so show better form. I trust he will. Hendo needs to show balls and demand the United spot. I think he should come back, with De Gea starting, and fight for his place. It’s a massive step up and everyone knows he’s been one of the most outstanding goalkeepers in the Premier League this season.

Romelu Lukaku left without a replacement, Odion Ighalo’s only on loan – do you expect United will be in the market for a new striker this summer?

Not anymore. I have a feeling we’ll put a lot of trust in Anthony Martial going into next season – with Ighalo to fall back on. A top right winger won’t come cheap and I really hope they don’t go down the route of a budget signing at the end of the transfer window.

Finally, how do you rate Harry Maguire’s first season at Old Trafford? Was he worth the money, or is the defence still a work-in-progress?

Maguire has had a good first season leading the team on and off the pitch. However, he lacks a strong partner because Ole doesn’t trust Bailly (possibly due to his injury record) and Lindelof doesn’t cut the mustard. Tuanzebe has potential but he can’t stay fit. Ole’s two defensive buys – Wan-Bissaka and Maguire – have made a difference.