According to the Mirror, Manchester United value out of favour trio Jesse Lingard, Phil Jones and Chris Smalling at a total of £45m.

The report claims that these three are amongst the stars that the Red Devils will need to clear out in order to raise funds for summer transfers.

Lingard is the only member of the trio that still plays a somewhat important role for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, the 27-year-old has started just 17 of his 36 appearances across all competitions.

The Mirror claim that the Red Devils would command a fee of at least £20m for the attacking midfielder.

It’s added that Smalling, who has reinvigorated himself with a loan spell at Roma, is valued at a minimum of £10m – the defender is perhaps the most likely to attract suitors given his impressive form this term.

In Jones’ case, the error-prone defender has played a very limited role for some time now, the centre-back has made just eight appearances this season – with United setting a price-tag of around £15m.

The Mirror report that the aforementioned trio are amongst a group of players – which also includes Alexis Sanchez and Andreas Pereira – that will need to be moved on to fund a move for Jadon Sancho.

Considering the limited role that Lingard, Jones and Smalling play for Solskjaer’s side right now, it seems wise for the Old Trafford outfit to sell the stars in the next transfer window.

We wonder if interested sides will find United’s valuation outlandish in a transfer landscape that will be severely impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Smalling, the only member of the trio that has enjoyed a good season, carries the lowest price-tag based on the Mirror’s report which is very surprising.