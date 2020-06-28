According to the Mirror, Manchester United will have to clear out at least four of Alexis Sanchez, Jesse Lingard, Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Andreas Pereira in order to fund a move for Jadon Sancho.

All five of the aforementioned United players above have performed poorly over the last couple of years, with none playing a key role for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side anymore.

The Mirror report that Solskjaer has been instructed by chief Ed Woodward that he’ll need to clear out at least four of these players in order to fund a move for Borussia Dortmund sensation Sancho.

It’s claimed that Sancho, who United are reportedly ‘desperate’ to sign, is valued at around £110m – a fee that the Red Devils could find hard to sanction following the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Solskjaer being instructed to sell these stars before he buys any targets is a wise move from the club, this would also free up the wages of four players that would more than cover the salary of Sancho.

The Mirror state that Solskjaer isn’t confident that the Red Devils will find a suitor for flop Sanchez, the star earns a massive £400,000-a-week – an amount that surely no teams will come close to matching.

The club working on exits for Sanchez and Smalling seems like a certainty given that the duo are both out on loan this season in Serie A.

In the case of Lingard, the attacking midfielder has been unflattering for well over a year now, which has seen the ace lose his place for the Red Devils and also in the England national team.

Jones on the other hand has perhaps survived at United for far too long, considering his error-prone performances.

Academy graduate Pereira has been majorly involved with the side since Solskjaer took charge, but the versatile Brazilian midfielder has left a lot to be desired and doesn’t seem to be at United’s level.

One would assume that United’s most probable sale would be that of Smalling, the centre-back has rejuvenated himself with Roma – with the Italian outfit keen on signing the defender permanently.

Selling the above players before making a swoop for Sancho seems like a smart move by United, the Red Devils have a lot of deadwood that could fund a significant part of a deal for the 20-year-old attacker.