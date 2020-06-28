Medical set: Real Madrid star to complete €40m exit on Monday or Tuesday

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Achraf Hakimi is set to undergo a medical with Inter Milan on Monday or Tuesday as the Moroccan star prepares to complete a transfer from Real Madrid.

Di Marzio report that Antonio Conte’s side have agreed a €40m fee for the 21-year-old, this deal will also include a further €5m in add-ons.

It’s claimed that the full-back has agreed a five-year contract with the Italian giants, worth an initial €5m per year plus bonuses.

According to Calciomercato, this transfer includes no buy-back option at all for Los Blancos, it’s also added that Hakimi personally requested an exit after kickstarting his senior career in a two-year loan spell with Borussia Dortmund.

Hakimi has firmly established himself as one of the best full-back talents in the world over the last two years with Dortmund, the ace has certainly ascended to stardom this season.

Hakimi has bagged nine goals and 10 assists in 45 appearances across all competitions this term, the marauding full-back is near unstoppable on the flank.

As I’ve touched on numerous times previously, Hakimi’s versatility make the Morocco international a superb option for any top club.

The youngster is primarily used in a wing-back role – something that Conte’s side also deploy proving a a seamless transition, the ace can also play in a traditional full-back role or as a winger.

To make that more impressive, whilst Hakimi is primarily used on the right flank, the ace is also solid on the left.