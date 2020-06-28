Medicals complete: Date set for Barcelona-Juventus swap transfer after both players pass their medicals

It’s easy to forget that transfers can often take a long time to actually happen, and the swap deal for Arthur and Miralem Pjanic has been dragging on for a while.

Marca have reported on the latest with the potential transfer, and it seems like we finally have an expected date for things to be completed.

They confirm that both players were in Turin today for their medical evaluations, and although they lasted for nearly six hours, both passed so another major obstacle is out of the way.

They confirm that there still a few things to be sorted out – details of the contract and potential injury insurance – but there’s nothing to suggest that it’s anything that could hold up the deal.

It’s expected that everything will be completed and made official on Tuesday, which will finally bring this transfer saga to an end.

It could leave an interesting situation as both teams are still in the midst of a title race and the players cannot be registered until next season, so it will be fascinating to see how much they play.

In some ways it would make sense if both clubs agreed to leave them out to ensure they don’t get injured before the transfer, but they are key players and that would be a controversial call to make.