Newcastle will need to move quickly for Pochettino as Euro giants make him their main target

Mauricio Pochettino’s work at Spurs and Southampton means he should get the chance to manage a huge club, but he faces the issue that those jobs just aren’t available just now.

The only huge job that might come up this summer would be at Barcelona, but he’s a legend at Espanyol so taking over at Barca just wouldn’t be an option, so it’s interesting to see what the alternatives are.

The Express have recently linked him with the job at Newcastle United, but they point out that it’s dependent on their takeover going through, and that still hasn’t happened yet.

It’s unlikely he would commit to the job while the takeover is still up in the air, and it means other clubs may have the chance to make a pitch.

A report from Portuguese outlet Record has indicated that Benfica have made him their first choice, and it would be a huge project for him.

His teams have been at their best when he’s had youth and energy in the team – Benfica are famed for their youth academy – so it could be the ideal job for him.

The Express article also talked about his desire to win trophies, and he would fancy his chances of winning the league and the cups in Portugal each year.

On top of that, if he could go on to break the Bella Gutman curse and win a European trophy then he would go down as an absolute legend, so there’s plenty of appeal around the Benfica job.

It suggests that Newcastle might need to move quickly if they want to secure him, but they might not get a chance if the takeover continues to drag on.