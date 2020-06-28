Video: Nicolas Pepe beats Dean Henderson with well-taken penalty for Arsenal

Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe has scored the opening goal in today’s FA Cup clash at Sheffield United.

See below as the Ivorian stepped up confidently before directing the ball low and hard into the corner past in-form Blades goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Pepe has not had the best first season at the Emirates Stadium, but he might well benefit from the recent break to Premier League action due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Gunners will certainly hope Pepe can build on his immense potential and perhaps help them towards silverware in the FA Cup this season.