Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms versatile youngster will be promoted to Man United first team training

It must be tough for the players to play so many games in a short space of time after a lengthy lay off, but it also means that there could be chances for the young players.

The Sun recently reported on the latest situation with the Man United squad, and it sounds like a new face is about to start regularly training with the first team.

They quote Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in saying that youngster Ethan Laird will join the senior group for training, and it will be interesting to see if he gets a chance in the team.

His chances are probably boosted with his versatility, as he can comfortably slot in anywhere across the defensive line, and he’s shown a lot of promise over the years.

He’s been a regular at youth level for United and England, while he’s also appeared a couple of times for United in the Europa League.

The most likely scenario would see him learn from this before heading out on loan next season, but it would be interesting to see how he got on if he does play.