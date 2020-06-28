Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is reportedly keen for the club to clinch the transfer of Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The Blues could do with making a change in goal as Kepa has struggled to impress for much of his time at Stamford Bridge so far, and Onana looks a fine player to step in in his place.

According to the Daily Mirror, Lampard is eyeing up the Cameroon international as they describe Kepa as looking ‘poised’ to leave the club amid interest from Valencia.

Onana has been linked with Chelsea in the past, with the Telegraph reporting a couple of months back that he was on their radar and could cost around £35million to prise away from current club Ajax.

CFC are used to having some of the finest ‘keepers in the world on their books, with Thibaut Courtois and Petr Cech notably doing fine work as number one for the west Londoners in recent times.

Kepa does not really look up to the task, however, and Chelsea fans will hope Onana can be the upgrade they need.

Cameroon legend Roger Milla recently spoke to CaughtOffside about Onana’s future, and said of his fellow countryman: “He’s a very talented, young goalkeeper who still has his entire career ahead of him.

“I hope he will make the right choice for his future, that he will go to a club where he will play because we need him in great shape for the national team.”