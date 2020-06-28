Pep Guardiola confirms Man City will give Liverpool a guard of honour

Manchester City will give Liverpool a guard of honour when both sides clash at the Etihad on Thursday says Pep Guardiola, according to a report in BBC Sport.

Liverpool won the Premier League title last Thursday after Chelsea beat Manchester City 2-1 at Stamford Bridge, which confirmed the Reds as champions.

The Anfield club won what is their first Premier League title and their first English top-flight title in 30 years.

Liverpool have been a cut above the rest of the Premier League this season and have stormed to the title with their impressive performances this campaign whilst losing just one game all season.

Now, Man City boss Guardiola says that the Citizens will give the Reds a guard of honour when the two teams go head to head in the Premier League this Thursday.

Speaking about giving Liverpool a guard of honour, as cited in BBC Sport, Guardiola said:

“We are going to do the guard of honour of course.

“We will greet Liverpool, when they come to our house, in an incredible way. We are going to do it because they deserve it,” he added.

The Man City players will certainly not enjoy giving the Reds a guard of honour this Thursday after they failed to defend their Premier League title, however, Liverpool deserve all the applause and the accolades after they steamrolled to the title this season.

“Bruno Fernandes told me that, as a kid, he had a poster of me. He said that when he played Football Manager he always signed me. I was like, ‘You had me on a poster? And, seriously, you sign me for FM?’ I mean, how weird is that?” – Who said this? Click here to read more.