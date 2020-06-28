(Photo) – Arsenal ace Kieran Tierney brings his gear to the game in a Tesco bag

Arsenal full-back Kieran Tierney brought his matchday gear to Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane in a Tesco carrier bag, this clearly shows the humble side of the 23-year-old.
The left-back stepped off the team bus and scanned his phone before heading into the stadium, another glance at Arsenal’s arrival video shows the ace brought his gear in one of the supermarket’s bags.
The Scotland international has touched on his humble upbringing in Glasgow in interviews with Sky Sports and Pro Direct, it’s great to see that the defender hasn’t gone away from his roots.
Take a look at the full-back arriving to the game below:
To see Tierney so unbothered about materialistic items is refreshing, especially considering that the Gunners parted with £25m to sign the Scotsman last summer, as per BBC Sport.